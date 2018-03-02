Matthew Caws, singer of the US Nada Surf band performs during the Benicassim international music festival (FIB), one of Europe's biggest annual music gatherings, on July 17, 2008 in Benicasim. The FIB 2008 edition will be held from 17 to 20 July 2008. AFP PHOTO/DIEGO TUSON (Photo credit should read DIEGO TUSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Nada Surf is celebrating 15 years of their classic record “Let Go”
Matthew Caws from the great band Nada Surf joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of playing in Chicago at places like Fireside Bowl, Schubas and Metro, what it means to him to have a good relationship with a club, the importance of “Let Go” in their discography, having the luxury of making a first record all over again, how the band continues to thrive even after their smash hit, “Popular,” the emotion that goes into starting over, the making of the new tribute record, “Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go” and the upcoming show at Metro celebrating the 15th anniversary of the classic record, “Let Go.”
