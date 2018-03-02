× Nada Surf is celebrating 15 years of their classic record “Let Go”

Matthew Caws from the great band Nada Surf joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of playing in Chicago at places like Fireside Bowl, Schubas and Metro, what it means to him to have a good relationship with a club, the importance of “Let Go” in their discography, having the luxury of making a first record all over again, how the band continues to thrive even after their smash hit, “Popular,” the emotion that goes into starting over, the making of the new tribute record, “Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go” and the upcoming show at Metro celebrating the 15th anniversary of the classic record, “Let Go.”

