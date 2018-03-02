× Michael Steele responds to Matt Schlapp’s “dark-skinned conservative” defense of Ian Walters

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to respond to the head of CPAC Matt Schlapp telling The View: “What was not known at the time is that (CPAC spokesman Ian Walters), who is with me today, is a dark-skinned conservative who has strong opinions about the Republican party’s failure to reach out to diverse populations in an effective way.” Schlapp was on The View to defend Walters’ comments during this year’s CPAC, wherein he told the crowd “We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a black guy, that was the wrong thing to do.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3474231/3474231_2018-03-02-170831.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

