Chicago band “Forest Home” talk influences & their upcoming album Wastement on Lise.FM

Episode 43: Homegrown Chicago band Forest Home joins Lise in studio to talk about the makings of their unique indie math-rock sound. Members Kevin, Andy, Alayne & Eric take turns sharing the diverse influences they bring to the table – from Weezer & Radiohead to Sleater-Kinney, Forth Wanderers & Ttng – and how they work together to synthesize all of these into one cohesive and unique, “Forest Homey” sound. At the end of our chat, they debut “Above Me,” a track off their forthcoming album, Wastement.