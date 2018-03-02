× Consumer News: Stolen Social Security Numbers, Chip Cards’ Success and A Better Way to Deal with Work Interruptions

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he explores the rise of stolen social security numbers, discusses the reasons why chip cards have been so effective in preventing credit card fraud and provides details on a better way to deal with work interruptions.

