ChiPedia Page #8: Inform, Inspire, Empower

Marsha quizzes Dometi on his knowledge of Ghana to prepare him for his trip out of the country. Loni Love, comedienne and daytime talk show host of ‘The Real,’ talks to Dometi race & gender bias in show business, working as an electrical engineer before comedy and headlining the Chicago Improv, Friday, and Saturday.

Marsha interviews band instructor, Benjamin Washington of King College Prep at a “Black Panther” film screening for students. He says he wants them to know “anything is possible.”

And Election Day is March 20th. Cook County Judge candidates, Judge Adrienne Davis and Judge Toya Harvey brief us on growing up in Chicago, manifesting their careers and the importance of doing research to make an informed decision in the Illinois Primary.

