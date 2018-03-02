× Chicago-Latin America merge is the future of the US economy

TechBridge is literally bridging Latin talent to America. The US is becoming increasingly Spanish-speaking and Latin countries are disrupting the global economy with new ideas. How should Chicago integrate with this change? TechBridge Managing Director Alfred Stevens is joined by AOS International Co-Founder Luis Calciedo to talk about partnering talents across hemispheres. GoCivic’s Beth Bond joins the conversation.

