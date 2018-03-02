Delta airplanes are grounded, Friday, March 2, 2018, in New York. Airlines have cancelled many flights out of New York as a severe storm arrives in the northeast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Business Insider Policy Reporter Bob Bryan breaks down Georgia’s punishment on Delta Airlines
Delta airplanes are grounded, Friday, March 2, 2018, in New York. Airlines have cancelled many flights out of New York as a severe storm arrives in the northeast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Business Insider Policy Reporter Bob Bryan joins John to explain drama that’s sparked between Delta Airlines and the state of Georgia, following the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Revoking discounts from National Rifle Association customers plays a role.