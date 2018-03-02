× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.2.18: Are food selfies really a cool thing?

Bill and Wendy are quite the chatterboxes this Friday. They talk about misused phrases, Dr. Seuss, the movie “The Shape of Water,” ice cube cereal, food selfies, and much more. Curt Wagner also joined in on the fun. He shared his favorite show of the week and gave us the scoop on what’s going on in the world of television.

