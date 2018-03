× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.2.18: It’s time to take action

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about the Sunday night blues, homework, Jesus, and senior discounts. Judy Pielach also stops by to talk about Delta airlines cutting ties with the NRA.

