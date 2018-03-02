× Austan Goolsbee: President Trump’s steel tariff increase targeted at China has a big flaw, China isn’t in the top ten of steel exporters to the US

Economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School and former economic adviser to President Obama, Austan Goolsbee joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down how President Trump’s announcement that he is raising tariffs on imported steel/aluminum will impact world markets. Austan warns that this could spark a trade war which would lead to a recession.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3473760/3473760_2018-03-01-184600.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​