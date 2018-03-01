× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/18: Chicago’s Real Estate Problem, “Women We Love”, & Parental Loans

The state of Chicago’s real estate has been going through a lot since the recession and still continues to have its rough patches. Dennis Rodkin sat down with Amy Guth (filling in for Steve Bertrand) to discuss the gap between black and white home ownership in the city along with the upcoming vote on rent control. Winnie Park is looking towards International Women’s Day with the Paper Source “Women We Love” Campaign, and Ilyce Glink reminded listeners about the tax connection that comes from loans from parents.