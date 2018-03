× What you need to know about 3rd congressional district democratic candidate: Marie Newman

Bill and Wendy speak to 3rd Congressional District Democratic challenger Marie Newman. Newman talks about her business background, why she is taking on this challenge to get Lipinski out of office, her thoughts on Arthur J. Jones, and much more.

