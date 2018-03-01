Video: Adam Hoge Trains For NFL Combine With Northwestern’s Draft Prospects

Ever wonder what goes into training for the NFL Combine? WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge went to TCBoost in Northbrook where former Northwestern linebacker Tommy Christian has been training local NFL Draft prospects for 18 years. Watch Adam and Tommy take you through the process as Northwestern’s Justin Jackson, Godwin Igwebuike and Tommy Lancaster put their work in: