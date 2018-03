× Thought Leader Rod Murray: Breaking Down Powell’s First Testimony

Jerome Powell is wrapping up a busy economic week after his remarks on Tuesday about the potential interest rate hikes. Steve sat down with The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank), to pick his brain about how many interest rate hikes 2018 might see, but also reminding Steve that these decisions are largely based on data instead of what was done at the last meeting.