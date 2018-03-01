× The Top Food Trends of 2018, Irish Heritage Center, Music from Irish School of Music and Reminiscing on 90s Slang | Brian Noonan Full Show (Feb 28th)

Tonight the great Brian Noonan is in for Patti Vasquez. On tonight’s show he discusses the Top Food Trends of 2018 with the team from Dataessential (Mike Kostyo and Joe Garber). Listen in as Brian tries the most “trend-worthy” foods of 2018. Then, with Saint Patrick’s Day coming up we welcome Kathy O’Neil from the Irish Heritage Center as well as Seán Cleland and Andrew Serb from the Irish School of Music. And finally, we close the show with the hottest trending topics from today.

Listen to the full podcast right here: