× The Opening Bell 3/1/18: #TimesUp Campaign Challenging Old School Pay Structures

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation kicked off the show to recap the Jerome Powell Fed Chair testimony and looked at the increasing likelihood of multiple interest rate hikes coming this year. Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) and Steve also touched on the continued skepticism towards bitcoin. Andy Challenger (VP at Challenger, Gray & Christmas) explained the research released of the effectiveness of the #TimesUp campaign paying off in the corporate world as more companies are restructuring their pay inequalities.