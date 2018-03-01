× The Mincing Rascals 03.01.18: Trump and the NRA, Janus v. AFSCME, Obama Library, White Sox

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Scott Stantis and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. This week, they begin by discussing what reported “white lies” have been told by the former White House communications director Hope Hicks. Then, the Rascals dissect President Trump’s words in meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators Wednesday. The group disagrees on which side has the best argument in the Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 union fees case. And, only a select number of the Rascals wonder why Obama’s presidential center pitch is not convincing the Jackson Park neighborhood.