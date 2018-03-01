× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.01.18: Wrigley Field renovations, CityKey and Tucker Carlson, Ryan Seacrest

John is joined by Julian Green of the Chicago Cubs, who explains all the renovations surrounding Wrigley Field, just ahead of season opener. Then, Chicago Board of Elections Spokesperson Jim Allen responds to Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s criticism toward Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th Ward), following an interview on the Chicago CityKey program. Finally, ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson predicts the social temperature of the Oscars this year.