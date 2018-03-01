× The Carry Out 2-28-18: “President Trump had a meeting with top lawmakers over gun control and it was televised so when the productive conversation deteriorates into partisan babble we’ll at least have it saved on our DVR’s”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump convening a bipartisan meeting on gun control, Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning, Governor Rauner and JB Pritzker holding leads in a new poll put out by the Paul Simon Institute, American Airlines going against O’Hare renovations, Dick’s Sporting Goods saying they will stop selling assault-style weapons, former Bears RB Matt Forte announcing his retirement, the Bears releasing Willie Young and (most likely) Mike Glennon, Jon Lester being named the Cubs opening day starter and a new study saying drinking small amounts of alcohol may help you live past age 90.

