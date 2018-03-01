× Steve Cochran Show 03.01.18: Know when to hold ’em. Know when to fold ’em.

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we talk to Nick Digilio about new movies coming out this weekend. Chuck Todd from Meet the Press weighs in on Hope Hicks resignation. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Pat Brady talk about gun laws and sentencing for gun crimes. Dean Richards stops by to discuss who will win an Oscar this weekend. Gary Rich is a Charmian for The Chicago Lighthouse and stops by to tell us about their charitable casino and poker night at Gibson’s Steakhouse. Have you paid your property taxes? Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas comes on the show to tell us how you can pay your taxes with online.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3473558/3473558_2018-03-01-121458.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3792.mp3