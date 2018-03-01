× Sports Central, 03.01.18: Steak Dinner Bets and Chicken Parm for the table

Adam Hoge is back in studio and is joined by WGN’s Jarrett Payton for the entire show. They discuss whether the Bears should use the franchise tag on cornerback, Kyle Fuller, as well as Mike Glennon’s disappointing season. Adam Jahns joins the guys from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Later on, the voice of Northwestern basketball, Dave Eanet, checks in from Madison Square Garden to preview NU’s Big Ten Tournament matchup against Penn State.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.