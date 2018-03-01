See “Concert for George” Tonight at Marcus Theatres in Orland Park

Posted 4:16 PM, March 1, 2018, by

FILE - In this 1974 file photo, George Harrison performs in a concert in Landover, Md. Paul McCartney and George Harrison's widow and son have publicly remembered the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Bob Grieser, File)

Rob Boelman, General Manager at Marcus Theatres-Orland Park, joins Bill and Wendy to talk about their unique theater screening of “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison. Fans of the 2002 documentary can enjoy the concert film tonight at select Marcus Theatres in Illinois. To find out more information, or to purchase tickets, click on this link.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.