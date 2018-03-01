× Roe Conn Full Show (3/1/18): Austan Goolsbee explains steel tariffs, Lester Holt looks at headlines, Bob Fioretti makes his case, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, March 1st, 2018:

Former economic advisor to President Obama- Austan Goolsbee predicts President Trump’s raising of steel/aluminum tariffs will have an adverse impact on the economy, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling explains why meteorologists call March 1st the first day of Spring, NBC’s Lester Holt looks at news of the day, Bob Fioretti makes his case for being the next Cook County Board President, and the Top Five@5 is squeezed into five minutes.

