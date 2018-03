× Make America Vote Again 03.01.2018: Preparing for the Illinois Primary Elections

Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein join the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the importance of having your voice heard by voting. Visit Ballotpedia.org to get an overview on the 2018 Illinois elections including dates, deadlines and candidate FAQ.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3473460/3473460_2018-03-01-092900.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3792.mp3