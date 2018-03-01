Penn State guard Tony Carr (10) tries to strip the ball from Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten men’s tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 65-57. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Highlights: Big Ten Tournament – Northwestern vs. Penn State – 3/1/18
Highlights: Big Ten Tournament – Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY – March 1, 2018