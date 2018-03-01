× Dean Richards: This year’s Oscars should be an interesting one

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about the biggest controversies surrounding this year’s Oscars ceremony from the sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest to the ‘Three Billboards’. Dean also shares his review for ’Red Sparrow’ and ’Death Wish’.

