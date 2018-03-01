ALSIP, IL - JULY 09: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart holds a press conference at Burr Oak Cemetery July 9, 2009 in Alsip, Illinois. Police suspect upwards to 300 graves could have been dug up in the historic cemetery over the last several years and the bodies dumped in the back of the cemetery so the graves could be resold by the cemetery management. Blues music legend Willie Dixon and civil rights figure Emmett Till are among those buried in the suburban Chicago cemetery. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart responds to a lawsuit alleging he’s holding people beyond their constitutional right
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to respond to a class action lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s office for detaining people after a bond court has deemed them eligible for electronic monitoring. Dart argues that his office is holding people while his office reviews their eligibility for the program, a program he helped create, and can deem their monitoring feasible.