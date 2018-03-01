× Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart responds to a lawsuit alleging he’s holding people beyond their constitutional right

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to respond to a class action lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s office for detaining people after a bond court has deemed them eligible for electronic monitoring. Dart argues that his office is holding people while his office reviews their eligibility for the program, a program he helped create, and can deem their monitoring feasible.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3473221/3473221_2018-02-28-193921.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

