How can we become more educated when we vote for judges?

Dartesia A. Pitts, President of the Cook County Bar Association, joins Justin to talk about the history of the association, how they rate the candidates that are running for judge, how many judges they are not recommending and how we can become more educated when we go to the polling place to vote for judges.

