Chicago Board of Elections Spokesperson Jim Allen responds to Tucker Carlson's claim of dishonesty from Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th Ward)

Chicago Board of Elections Spokesperson Jim Allen responds to Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s criticism toward Alderman Ameya Pawar (47th Ward), following an interview covering the CityKey program. The largest issue at hand is the misunderstanding that this form of ID allows its holder to vote.