Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.1.18: We're back in the studio

Today’s guests include Rob Boelman, General Manager at Marcus Theatres Orland Park, 3rd Congressional District Democratic challenger Marie Newman, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about yesterday’s broadcast at the Museum of Broadcast, selfies, human feet that routinely wash ashore in Canda, George Harrison, and much more. Bill and Wendy also got the chance to get to know Marie Newman and uncle Dean Richards shared some of his top Oscar predictions.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.