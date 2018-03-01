Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
ABC Entertainment Reporter Jason Nathanson on Ryan Seacrest, The Oscars and #TimesUp
ABC Entertainment Reporter Jason Nathanson briefs John on what the implications are of a sexual assault allegation against Ryan Seacrest. He also previews how #TimesUp will play into the Oscars, coming up on the 8th, and how the famous goodie bag connects to it.