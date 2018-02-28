× You’re wasting money on software

We know too little about software. Which is dangerous since it’s so global. Flexera CEO Jim Ryan is making the process of selling software more transparent, secure and effective. With software being so rooted in our everyday life, there’s a lot of room for sunk costs and dysfunction. Flexera seeks to solve this. Scott and Jim also reminisce about life at Marquette in Milwaukee and how that experience shaped their professional lives.

