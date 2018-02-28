× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/28/18: Jerome Powell Impresses, Sarah Spain, & Wintrust Wednesdays

Jerome Powell is making an impact on the markets already as Chairman of The Federal Reserve and Terry Savage has some thoughts about it. Amy Guth filled in for Steve and also reminded listeners about tax season coming up with Terry’s latest column. Sarah Spain discussed with Amy about her #MorethanMean project and the latest from her experience in the sports world, and Veronica Arreola kicking off a new segment called, Wintrust Wednesdays focusing on small business – this week spotlighting women moving business forward.