Why is American Airlines opposing O'Hare expansion?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including American Airlines opposing Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s O’Hare expansion, the Chicago Board of Education voting to close four Englewood schools and the hotly contested race for Cook County Assessor.

