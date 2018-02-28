× What is the state of conservative politics and policy in Illinois?

Political analyst, radio host and former candidate for Illinois governor Dan Proft joins Justin discuss his life in conservative politics. Dan talks about the new Simon Institute poll saying Governor Rauner is leading his opponent Representative Jeanne Ives, why so many Republicans are turning against Governor Rauner, how the Illinois Republican Party has changed through the years and what defines a conservative in 2018.

