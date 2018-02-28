In this Monday, July 31, 2017, photo, Chicago's skyline is reflected on the still water of Buckingham Fountain before the water display starts in Grant Park. Chicago art patron and philanthropist Kate Buckingham donated money in the mid-1920s to build the fountain in her brother Clarence Buckingham's memory. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
U.S. News & World Report Editor Tim Smart: “Illinois doesn’t have many things that it’s highly ranked in”
In this Monday, July 31, 2017, photo, Chicago's skyline is reflected on the still water of Buckingham Fountain before the water display starts in Grant Park. Chicago art patron and philanthropist Kate Buckingham donated money in the mid-1920s to build the fountain in her brother Clarence Buckingham's memory. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
U.S. News & World Report Editor Tim Smart joins the show to describe how “Best State Rankings” were compiled in the magazine. He also explains why Illinois falls at number 35.