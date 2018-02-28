× Tomorrow’s business leaders are waiting to be hired by you

City Colleges of Chicago Executive Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Eric Lugo joins the show the show to talk about training students for tech. City Colleges offers free coding classes and cybersecurity bootcamps that helps underprivileged students get into the tech scene. Lugo is providing quality tech training for students. GoCivic’s Beth Bond joins the conversation.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.