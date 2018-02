× Three rules for building a community

The Community Company Co-Founder Ryan Paugh built world-renowned community strategy for massive brands. Brands and publishers need an extra hand connecting with users and that’s where The Community Company fits in. Community builder Beth Bond from GoCivic Chicago joins the conversation. Ryan then lays out what is needed to build a strong community. You need to entice.

