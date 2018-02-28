× The Opening Bell 2/28/18: Are Segregated Neighborhoods Creating Segregated Social Networks?

Illinois is at the forefront of the latest Supreme Court docket. Steve was joined by Dan DiSalvo (Sr. Fellow on Public Employee Unions at The Manhattan Institute) to touch on the 22 state wide case involving unions workers and non-union workers that could have some rough road ahead. Graham McDonald (Associate Director at The Urban Institute) then provided the details behind the study he co-authored on segregated neighborhoods translating to segregated social media networks.