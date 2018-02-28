× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.28.18: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Jared Kushner downgrade, Best States Rankings, Beautiful/Night, Obama Library

Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking assault rifles off its shelves in with the goal of motivating lawmakers. Listeners call in to tell John whether or not they will continue to shop at the sporting giant. Then, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) describes his role with top secret documents as a member of the House Oversight Committee, and the letter he sent Tuesday to General John Kelly, urging confirmation of Senior Trump Advisor Jared Kushner’s downgrade. U.S. News & World Report Executive Editor Tim Smart joins the show to explain how the magazine compiled a list of “Best States Rankings.” School of the Art Institute of Chicago Dean of Faculty and Art Curator Lisa Wainwright previews the school’s Beautiful/Night event Friday night. Finally, Chicago Tribune Architecture Critic and Pulitzer Prize Recipient Blair Kamin describes former President Obama’s pitch Tuesday on the upcoming presidential center to go up in Jackson Park.