× Alan Zweibel: The experience of being an SNL writer

Bill and Wendy talk with one of the original writers for SNL, Alan Zweibel. Alan talks about the experience of writing for SNL, some of his latest works including “Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner, A Sort of Love Story” at the Mercury Theater, and more.

