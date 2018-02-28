× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-28-18

What an amazing and diverse show we have in store for you tonight! The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week, political analyst and talk show host Dan Proft discusses his life in conservative politics and the state of conservatism in Illinois, Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon talks about a new WTTW documentary “American Creed,” that explores the idea of a unifying set of ideals, we preview Hollywood’s biggest night with Jean de St. Aubin of the Gene Siskel Film Center and filmmaker Tracy Baim and we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

