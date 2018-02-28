Super Mario RPG on the SNES Classic (video game review)
Cody and Jon delve into the history of Nintendo’s unique collaboration with Square-Enix (Squaresoft, at the time) and review Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars on the SNES Classic.
Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.
Show Notes:
- Cody and Jon discuss the incredibly unique circumstances of Nintendo and Squaresoft (known today as Square-Enix) working together to create a game that combines the best of many worlds
- Is Super Mario RPG too hard or not hard enough? And how about the side quests? They take an in-depth at the flow of the game, from the battle system to mini-games to the disappointing final act and anticlimactic ending to the otherwise solid video game
- To wrap up the episode, Cody gives his first impressions of the recently released PlayStation 4 port of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game with action role-playing elements developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja and published by Square Enix
- Jon also discusses Star Wars: Imperial Assault, a strategy board game by Fantasy Flight Games with a companion app that brings a board game experience to life without the need for human players to be around
- To nominate an SNES Classic game for them to review on their next episode, email unqualifiedpodcast@gmail.com or tweet at Cody @ProducerCody and/or Jon @eatplaygame
- Learn how to connect with us on the GonnaGeek Network, syndication on WGN Plus, our YouTube channel, and more!
- Podcast theme song intro/outro credit: ‘Unity‘ by TheFatRat with permission
- Game/Life Balance AUS official web site: http://www.gamelifebalanceaustralia.com