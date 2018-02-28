Super Mario RPG on the SNES Classic (video game review)

Posted 12:16 PM, February 28, 2018, by

Game/Life Balance U.S. host Cody Gough fights the Axem Rangers in Super Mario RPG (Photo credit: Cody Gough / WGN Radio)

Cody and Jon delve into the history of Nintendo’s unique collaboration with Square-Enix (Squaresoft, at the time) and review Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars on the SNES Classic.

Show Notes:

  • Cody and Jon discuss the incredibly unique circumstances of Nintendo and Squaresoft (known today as Square-Enix) working together to create a game that combines the best of many worlds
  • Is Super Mario RPG too hard or not hard enough? And how about the side quests? They take an in-depth at the flow of the game, from the battle system to mini-games to the disappointing final act and anticlimactic ending to the otherwise solid video game
  • To wrap up the episode, Cody gives his first impressions of the recently released PlayStation 4 port of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game with action role-playing elements developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja and published by Square Enix
  • Jon also discusses Star Wars: Imperial Assault, a strategy board game by Fantasy Flight Games with a companion app that brings a board game experience to life without the need for human players to be around
