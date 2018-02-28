× Steve Cochran Show 02.28.18: A Toast to Bob Collins

Myra Sampson CCA Academy strongly believes that given the right tools, students will thrive in taking charge of their own development, but to help them achieve this, it is necessary to recognize the importance and value of both academic achievement and co-curricular activities.

The Raue Center joined us to talk about the evening with Steve Cochran & Friends with John DaCosse and special guest Mike Toomey taking place March 24th. They also tease an announcement of the largest news that will change the base of arts.

Dean Richards covers 2nd. Smashing Pumpkin show added in Chicago, Pitchfork music festival line up and Barbara Streisand cloned her dog.

Coach Q talks about the national hockey business decisions and Blackhawk players update. He says, things have to keep changing to get the players to the next step, he also shares some insights on salaries.

Honor Flight Chicago recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of America’s senior war veterans with an all-expense paid, one-of-a-kind journey to Washington, D.C. for a day of honor. Veteran Bob Snyder a Navy electrician’s mate 3rd. class WWII talks about the 7th. annual fundraiser.