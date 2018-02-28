× Sports Central, 02.28.18: NFL Combine and the Big Ten Tournament

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell fills in for Adam Hoge and his first guest is none other than… Adam Hoge! They discuss the latest news from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis where Bears GM, Ryan Pace, and head coach, Matt Nagy, spoke to the media. Kevin also gets a preview of the Big Ten Tournament from Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun Times. Chris Kuc, of the Chicago Tribune, checks in from Arizona to talk about the White Sox.

