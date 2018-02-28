× Roe Conn Full Show (2/28/18):JB Pritzker makes his case for being governor, Sheriff Tom Dart defends his bond system, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 28th, 2018:

Democrat candidate for JB Pritzker lays out his campaign platform, Ald. Brendan Reilly looks at the proposed plan to expand O’Hare airport, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts a turbulent week ahead for most of the country, the Top Five@5 features Hope Hicks resigning from her position as White communications director, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart responds to a lawsuit alleging that he is infringing on inmates’ constitutional rights by holding them in jail after they’ve posted bail, CNN’s Kyra Phillips looks back at her friendship with the late Rev. Billy Graham, and President of Aurelio’s Pizza Joe Aurelio promotes an event to support “Get Behind the Vest.”

