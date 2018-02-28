× Rich Koz: Svengoolie is nominated for another Rondo Award

Bill and Wendy are joined by Rich Koz aka Svengoolie. Rich talks about the Svengoolie display at the SNL Experience Exhibit at the Musuem of Broadcast. He also tells the story of how somebody almost played Sven in an SNL Weekend Update segment and a recent nomination he received as “favorite horror host” in the National Rondo Awards.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.