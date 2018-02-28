× Mike Adamle talks about living with CTE and how he is working to help other others in the same situation

Mike and Kim Adamle join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Mike’s career, dealing with his dementia diagnoses, and how CTE impacts the families of professional athletes. Mike and Kim Adamle also talk about their new endeavor, The Mike Adamle Project: Rise Above, aimed at providing patients and families living with symptoms of CTE with tools, resources, a supportive community, and most importantly, with hope. http://www.MikeAdamle.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3472699/3472699_2018-02-27-200239.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

