Kelly Leonard: Conversations in Comedy at the Museum of Broadcast

Executive Director of Second City, Kelly Leonard, joins Bill and Wendy to chat about an upcoming event at the Museum of Broadcast. Conversations in Comedy will be a panel discussion on what it takes to put together an audition for SNL and other behind the scenes stories. The panel will take place on Thursday, March 8.

