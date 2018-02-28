× Jorj Morgan on the Importance of Family Dinners and Foods for Your Oscar Party

Jorj Morgan is the author of six books and focuses on bringing families and friends together around the table for healthy, delicious meals.

She discusses that philosophy, her latest cookbook “Sunday Best Dishes” which puts it into action, and foods for your Oscar party whether you are hosting or just need something to bring in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

